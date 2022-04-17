Belper 2 Halesowen 2 - Report

Yeltz held

But two penalties for Belper on 11 and 21 minutes put the visitors on the back foot for long periods of the game.

The first spot-kick was saved by Daniel Platt from Kyle Dixon but Riece Bertram rolled the ball back along the line and Halesowen skipper Paul McCone miscued the ball into his own net as he desperately attempted to clear the ball to safety.

Dixon made no mistake with the second penalty after Brodie Litchfield had been brought down inside the box.

Richard Gregory pulled a goal back for Halesowen with a pinpoint free-kick on 51 minutes to give them hope of keeping up with the pacesetters at the top of the league.

And Robbie Bunn ensured the Yeltz took something from a vital fixture when he ran from the halfway line and placed the ball past the goalkeeper on 68 minutes.