Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Soham Town Rangers 1-6 Halesowen Town - Report

By Jonny DruryHalesowen Town FCPublished: Comments

Halesowen Town did their goal difference a power of good but are still three points behind Chasetown and Ilkeston - both of whom won - with five games left.

Second bottom Soham were no match for a rampant Town who took the lead on only six minutes with an overhead kick from Simeon Cobourne after a ball in from Kyle Finn.

On 25 minutes it was two when Cobourne was presented with the ball by a poor kick from the home goalkeeper and made no mistake.

Skipper Paul McCone got in on the act on 25 minutes when a free kick wasfloated in, came back off the defence and he stabbed it home.

McCone almost scored the fourth on 51 minutes when his shot was saved by the keeper but Nathaniel kelly was on hand instead to fire home,.

Finn drew the keeper and slotted home for five on 72 minutes with an assist by Richard Gregory.

Three minutes from time a ball in from substitute Richard Evans was only punched out by the hapless home keeper to Chris Lait for the sixth.

A late penalty was little consolation for Soham, who have concede 83 goals this season, the joint record in the league

Halesowen Town team: Platt; Holmes; Manning; Morris; McCone (c); Kelly; Finn; Bunn; Cobourne; Gregory; Hawker

Halesowen Town FC
Non league
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News