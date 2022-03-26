Soham Town Rangers 1-6 Halesowen Town - Report

Second bottom Soham were no match for a rampant Town who took the lead on only six minutes with an overhead kick from Simeon Cobourne after a ball in from Kyle Finn.

On 25 minutes it was two when Cobourne was presented with the ball by a poor kick from the home goalkeeper and made no mistake.

Skipper Paul McCone got in on the act on 25 minutes when a free kick wasfloated in, came back off the defence and he stabbed it home.

McCone almost scored the fourth on 51 minutes when his shot was saved by the keeper but Nathaniel kelly was on hand instead to fire home,.

Finn drew the keeper and slotted home for five on 72 minutes with an assist by Richard Gregory.

Three minutes from time a ball in from substitute Richard Evans was only punched out by the hapless home keeper to Chris Lait for the sixth.

A late penalty was little consolation for Soham, who have concede 83 goals this season, the joint record in the league