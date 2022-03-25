Paul Smith looking for six Halesowen wins

Halesowen v Chasetown

The Yeltz hosted their local rivals last weekend with both teams – along with Ilkeston Town – tied on points at the top of the table.

But was Chasetown who came away with a 2-0 win – a result which significantly boosted their promotion hopes.

Halesowen now face a tricky trip to Soham Town Rangers tomorrow – a side battling to stay in the division.

But they received a huge boost on Wednesday when Robbie Bunn rejoined the club.

The midfield general scored 16 goals in 69 appearances after first moving to The Grove in 2019.

“It was an awful game against Chasetown last weekend – more step 20 than step four,” Smith said. “We had a fantastic crowd of 1,700.

“And we put in an awful performance that I didn’t see coming.

“We all made mistakes. We should have handled the pressure that comes with playing in front of a large crowd better.

“In hindsight, I picked the wrong team and the wrong shape.

“Now we need to respond. I think to win automatic promotion this season we need to win all six of our remaining games.

“That’s the challenge. But it won’t be easy at Soham. They are battling to stay in the division. They had a good win midweek.

“And they’ll know after last weekend we’ll be a bit fragile.”

Elsewhere in the division, Chasetown will look to build on their win last weekend when they host Cambridge City, while Sporting Khalsa travel to take on Wisbech Town.

In National League North, Kidderminster Harriers welcome Curzon Ashton to Aggborough desperate to get back on track following a miserable run of form.

It’s now six games without a win for Russ Penn’s promotion-chasing side.

Harriers still sit comfortably in the play-offs in National League North.

But Penn and assistant boss James O’Connor will be eager for their side get their promotion push back on track when they host a Curzon Ashton side sitting in mid-table.

In the Southern Central Premier division, Rushall Olympic are another promotion-chasing side in poor form.

Liam McDonald’s men sit third in the table.

But they have lost their last four league games. And the boss moved to strengthen his ranks this week by signing defender Jordaan Brown from Tamworth.

“I am delighted to have Jordaan on board,” McDonald said. “He is one of the best defenders around at this level.

“He is someone who I have admired over many years and has always impressed me.

“He is what I would describe as a footballing defender who will strengthen the squad in our push for the play-offs.

“We are pleased to have his experience on board.”

Elsewhere in the division, Hednesford Town host Royston Town while Stourbridge are at Biggleswade Town.