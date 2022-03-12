Corby Town 2-2 Halesowen Town - Report

There was a warning side early on that Corby were no mugs when the home side's James Clifton smacked a shot off the underside of the bar. Halesowen took a while to get into the game, Chris Lait having their first shot on 14 minutes but his shot was saved.

There only other chance in the first half was a free kick which came back off the wall but it was Corby who went in at the break 1-0 up when Daniel Platt tried to clear on 39 minutes but it cannoned back off Sam Moore and into the net.

But Platt made up for it in the second half with some good saves including from Peter Abimbola who was one-on-one with the visiting keeper.

Halesowen did get on the scoresheet on 71 minutes after exerting some pressure, Brad Birch with a header from a corner making it 1-1.

Another great save by Platt followed this when he tipped over a Sam Moore shot.

The visiting supporters thought their side had won it though on 82 minutes when Kyle Finn curled the ball home.