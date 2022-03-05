Carlton Town 3-3 Halesowen - Report

The rampant Yeltz also hit the bar twice in the second half but were pegged back by a goal two minutes from time.

Carlton goalkeeper Mark Rathbone was injured in the first ten minutes and was replaced by Niall Towle for the rest of the game.

Brad Birch took full advantage of the situation when he latched onto a ball down the middle and headed over Towle and into the net for the first goal on 14 minutes.

But Carlton put the double setback behind them to equalise through Alex Howes on 32 minutes before Richard Gregory restored Halesowen's lead from the penalty spot four minutes before halftime.

It was 2-2 though on 49 minutes when a goalmouth scramble saw Aaron Opoku equalise for the home side.

Josh Hawker hit the bar for Halesowen with a 20 yard shot on 51 minutes but Gregory made no mistake on the hour with a turn and shot which ended up in the net for his second goal.

Substitute Jack Holmes also hit the bar for Halesowen before Carlton equalised three minutes from time through Lawrence Gorman and both teams settled for a point.

Halesowen: Platt; Ezewele; Manning; Morris; McCone (c) Kelly; Hawker;Birch; Taylor; Gregory; Finn