Halesowen target top but Scholars hot on their heels

Halesowen boss Paul Smith

Paul Smith’s charges remain locked on points with table-toppers Ilkeston Town after the two sides played out a thrilling 2-2 draw last weekend.

Now, Yeltz will hope to pick up a win at The Grove tomorrow and for Ilkeston to slip up at Corby Town and, in turn, end the weekend as league leaders.

Chasetown, though, remain just a point behind the top two and could upset the apple cart as they go to Loughborough Dynamo.

Also in the division, Sporting Khalsa welcome Cambridge City to the Guardian Warehousing Arena.

Stafford Rangers still harbour hope of reaching the play-offs in the Northern Premier and will look to boost their chances with a win over Whitby Town at Marston Road.

Boro are ninth in the table and currently seven points off fifth-placed Scarborough Athletic.

In the Southern Central Premier, Rushall Olympic are out to keep up a stellar run.

Liam McDonald’s lot, who are third, are 12 unbeaten going into their clash with AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

Stourbridge, meanwhile, will be aiming to bounce back from successive defeats in the league as they go up against Tamworth at the War Memorial Ground.

AFC Wulfrunians will be looking to tighten their grip on second place in the Midland Premier when they host Shifnal Town tomorrow.

Third-placed Lichfield City host bottom side Bewdley Town, while seventh-placed Lye Town can go above fourth-placed Boldmere St Michaels with victory on the road.

Stone Old Alleynians will look to follow up a midweek cup win over Hednesford Town when they host Worcester City, while Walsall Wood take on Romulus, Wolverhampton Casuals go to Uttoxeter Town and Stourport Swifts visit Whitchurch Alport.

In Midland One, Cradley Town host OJM Black Country, Wednesfield go to Ashby Ivanhoe and Wolves Sporting take on Heath Hayes.