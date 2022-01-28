Bumper backing for Halesowen as their fans hit the road

SPORT COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS Express & Star ......... 11/01/20 Halesowen Town v Maidenhead United in the second round of the FA Trophy. Pictured,manager Paul Smith..

Paul Smith’s side have been on a tear, winning six games in a row and smashing five past Yaxley last time out.

The Yeltz are second in the table and on the same number of points as league leaders Ilkeston Town, who they travel to tomorrow.

Halesowen have sold out five fans’ coaches for the trip to Derbyshire.

More than 270 Yeltz supporters will be filling those coaches, with a similar number expected to make their own way and give Smith’s lot massive backing for the crucial top-of-the-table encounter.

Both teams have the exact same record this season – 18 wins, three draws and three losses.

Ilkeston have scored five in each of their last two matches.

Hoping for a draw from that game will be Chasetown, who are very much in the race and could possibly close the gap.

The Scholars, on 54 points, are three off the top two having played one more game.

They could end the weekend just one point behind the table-toppers if Halesowen and Ilkeston share the spoils, and they hold up their end of the bargain by beating Corby Town.

Chasetown are four unbeaten, but 15th-placed Corby have picked up as of late.

Also in the division, Sporting Khalsa will look to continue their solid progress as they head to Spalding United.

Khalsa are ninth and go into this game after back-to-back wins.

Stafford Rangers are hoping to edge closer to play-offs in the Northern Premier with a victory at Gainsborough Trinity.

Matt Hill’s lot are currently eighth and six points off fifth-placed Buxton, having played a game more.

In the Southern Premier Central, Rushall Olympic could potentially move up to third.

They make the short journey to Tamworth.

Both Hednesford Town and Stourbridge are on the road, too, at Hitchin Town and AFC Rushden & Diamonds respectively.

And in National League North, Kidderminster Harriers are aiming to boost their promotion hopes as they host Gloucester City.