Wisbech Town 0 Halesowen Town 1 - Report

Gregory was on fire and probably could have had a hat-trick on a different day as he caused a lot of problems for home goalkeeper Luke Pearson.

In the 14th minute Gregory's header hit the top of the bar and bounced out to safety but he netted two minutes later with a shot into the bottom corner of the net after being set up by Simeon Cobourne in a flowing move.

Halesowen keeper Dan Platt himself twice had to make good saves just before the break as the lowly home side searched for an equaliser.

But Gregory was goal hungry and was twice denied by Pearson in the second half before he made way for Joe Palmer with 15 minutes to go.

The Yeltz were forced to play the last ten minutes with ten men when Platt was red-carded for a handball, Rob Evans going in goal.

But they managed to hold on and go joint top on points with Ilkeston Town in the Northern Premier League Midlands table.

Team: Platt; Wright; Manning; Hawker (c); Evans; Kelly; Lait (Scott 64); Ali (Holmes 64); Cobourne; Gregory (Palmer 76).