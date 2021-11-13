Halesowen Town 0 Coleshill Town 2 - Report

Fourth-placed Coleshill started brightly and George Washbourne cut in from the left to cross along goal in the 4th minute with Liam Molesworth’s following shot cleared off the line. Simeon Cobourne then earned the Yeltz a 5th minute corner and Jack Holmes hit a 20 yard shot at visiting goalkeeper Paul Hathaway.

But the game changed dramatically in the 19th minute when Holmes was harshly shown a straight red card for his challenge on Josh Mansell.

The Colemen went on to take a 27th minute lead after Rob Evans lost the ball allowing MOORE to advance and take advantage to beat goalkeeper Dan Platt.

As Halesowen tried to recover, Hathaway gathered at the feet of Harry White in the 28th minute. But Halesowen then missed a golden chance to level from a 29th minute penalty when Shay Palmer brought down Cobourne but Hathaway dived to his right to save White’s low penalty spot-kick.

Coleshill doubled their lead two minutes into first-half injury time with another soft goal when a free-kick was turned back in and MOORE was left to touch home his second goal from close range.

Halesowen made a much better, high-energy start to the second period and McKauley Manning shot at Hathaway in the 55th minute. But Coleshill were more than happy to protect their lead as the Yeltz came up against an impressive, solid red wall of defence and failed to find a way through.

A 72nd minute shot from substitute Alex Tomkinson was tipped over the bar by home goalkeeper Platt and Giovanni Dainty headed the resulting corner onto the post. Late on, Hathaway gathered a 77th minute deep free-kick away from home substitute Jordan Goddard in front of goal. Coleshill substitute Kai Tonge’s 81st minute shot from a wide angle earned a corner and at the other end an 84th minute corner from Robbie Bunn was cleared away near the goal-line.

Halesowen Town: Dan Platt; Rob Evans, McKauley Manning, Josh Hawker (Jordan Goddard 71), Paul McCone (c), Ahmed Ali, Jack Holmes, Robbie Bunn, Simeon Cobourne, Harry White, Kyle Finn (Joe Palmer 71). Subs Not Used: Calum Flanagan, Brett Lloyd, Lewis Wright.