Spalding United 0 Halesowen Town 3 - Report

Town put any thoughts of last week's home defeat to Ilkeston behind them with a clinical display.

Spalding had their chances in the first half, Bailey Baker putting a shot wide on 26 minutes but the difference seemed to be that Halesowen took theirs.

The first goal came on 32 when Simeon Cobourne latched onto a loose ball, took it on and slotted home

Ahmed Ali made it two on 39 minute when he fired home from a Robbie Bunn corner to make it 2-0 at half time.

Cobourne turned provider on 52 minutes when he crossed for Kyle Finn to make it three and the result was never in doubt.

Team: Platt; Evans; McKauley Manning; Hawker (Goddard 88); McCone (c); Ali; Holmes (Lait 88); Bunn; Cobourne; Gregory (White 53); Finn