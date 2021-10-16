Yaxley 1 Halesowen Town 5 - Report

Halesowen are three points ahead of Chasetown at the top of the Pitching in Northern Premier League Midlands and unbeaten in the first 12 games after an impressive performance at Yaxley.

Halesowen score - picture Steve Evans

They were one up inside ten minutes when Dan Brookes took a throw in and the ball was held up by Richard Gregory before being threaded through to Chris Lait to score. There were protests from Yaxley who felt the ball had gone out before it was crossed but the goal stood.

It was two on 24 minutes when Calum Flanagan set up Kyle Finn who was clear on goal and made no mistake.

Brookes, who was making his senior debut after being promoted from the youth team, scored a debut goal on 39 minutes when he got on the end of a Lait cross to score.

Gregory got his first and the Yeltz' fourth on 59 minutes with a header after a superb run and cross by Jack Holmes.

It was five on 76 minutes, Gregory doubling his tally after a well worked team goal with nice play by Lait and substitute Brett Lloyd.

Yaxley got what proved to be a consolation four minutes later from the penalty spot when Brookes handled in the area and Daniel Cotton converted.

Starting line up: Platt; Brookes; Manning; Hawker; McCone (c); Flanagan; Holmes; Goddard; Lait; Gregory; Finn.

Attendance: 121

