Halesowen Town 2 Wisbech Town 0 - Report

Jack Holmes’ 5th minute shot from the right was turned into the side-netting by Wisbech goalkeeper Luke Pearson and Josh Hawker fired over the bar in early play. Chris Lait also caused plenty of early danger down the left for the Wisbech defence.

But the league leaders found it difficult to find a breakthrough with the Fenmen playing a high defensive line and the Yeltz were caught offside on several occasions.

The contest changed within sixty seconds with a big miss at one end followed immediately by a goal at the other. Wisbech created the best chance of the game to date in the 37th minute when a Liam Adams cross from the left found Florian Tsaguim free in front of goal but his volley was saved spectacularly by home goalkeeper Dan Platt. But the Yeltz went straight up the Stourbridge Road end to take a 38th minute lead when Robbie Bunn’s corner was headed home directly by Harry WHITE from close range for his eight goal of the season.

HOLMES soon doubled the home lead in the 45th minute after weaving through the Wisbech defence from the right and he displayed great composure to place the ball home in front of goal.

After the break Daniel Paez Palacios drove wide for Wisbech and a 56th minute shot from Holmes was cleared off the line by the visiting defence. Adams then drove wide for the visitors and Wisbech goalkeeper Pearson grabbed the ball at Lait’s feet.

But the Fenmen refused to lie down in the second half and actually created the better chances. Home goalkeeper Dan Platt made a great 68th minute save to turn away substitute Sam Murphy’s header just seconds after the in-form goalkeeper received treatment for a facial injury.

Holmes was blocked by goalkeeper Pearson after being supplied by substitute Richard Gregory after 71 minutes and substitute Jamie Molyneux earned a 75th minute corner.

However it was Platt who saved the day again with another splendid 85th minute save from Danny Draper and the Yeltz preserved their clean sheet with a brilliant clearance off the line by Dan Brookes in the 90th minute after Dylan Edge rounded goalkeeper Platt. Holmes then forced Pearson into saving his 20 yard shot in injury time.

Halesowen Town: Dan Platt; Dan Brookes, McKauley Manning, Josh Hawker (Jordan Goddard 72), Paul McCone (c), Rob Evans, Jack Holmes, Robbie Bunn, Harry White (Richard Gregory 62), Kyle Finn, Chris Lait (Jamie Molyneux 72). Subs Not Used: Calum Flanagan, Brett Lloyd.

Wisbech Town: Luke Pearson; Aaron Hart, Thomas McLeish, Daniel Paez Palacios, Liam Marshall (c), Benjamin Richards, Danny Draper, Wilson Chingoka (Eoin McQuaid 78), Dylan Edge, Florian Tsaguim (Sam Murphy 65), Liam Adams (Remi Thompson 69). Subs Not Used: Roque Nchaso, Avelino Vieira.