Halesowen Town 3 Corby Town 0 - Report

Manager Paul Smith was delighted with the afternoon's work. "It was a big performance and result against a team we've struggled against in recent seasons. We dominated and never looked in danger. We have a brilliant squad here and the finishers from the bench showed their importance."

Each side earned a corner in the opening minutes but it was the Yeltz who made a perfect start when a header from Robbie Bunn's 5th minute corner was saved and Harry White pounced to turn home the loose ball from close range for his fifth goal in four games.

Elliot Sandy headed over for Corby after 8 minutes from Apindia Kamy Gille's cross and Chris Lait curled a 20 yard effort just wide for Halesowen in the 14th minute. The Steelmen enjoyed a better spell midway through the first half but lacked an incisive end-product as the Yeltz soaked up the pressure before breaking away with Lait earning a 27th minute corner.

Bunn doubled Halesowen's lead with a superb 33rd minute goal when he stepped inside from the right and unleashed an unstoppable 25 yard left-foot drive to beat goalkeeper Matthew Hall.

Halesowen remained quietly in control for much of the second period and forced three corners in quick succession after 55 minutes with Paul McCone heading back across goal. Six minutes later substitute McKauley Manning set up Lait but goalkeeper Hall grabbed the ball away from the top corner and a 64th minute shot from Kyle Finn was blocked.

Corby's best chance came in the 73rd minute when the Yeltz lost the ball in midfield allowing substitute Jacob Holt to cross for Niall Towle in front of goal, but the home defence held firm. The safe hands of goalkeeper Dan Platt then punched an 80th minute corner clear.

Manning made it a comfortable 3-0 for the league leaders in the final minute with a coolly converted penalty chip over goalkeeper Hall after Manning himself was tripped just inside the penalty area.

Teams

Halesowen Town: Dan Platt; Rob Evans, Brett Lloyd, Josh Hawker, Paul McCone (c), Calum Flanagan, Jamie Molyneux (McKauley Manning 59), Robbie Bunn, Harry White (Joe Palmer 78), Kyle Finn, Chris Lait (Jack Holmes 69) Subs Not Used: Daniel Brookes, Ahmed Ali.

Corby Town: Matthew Hall; Connor Furey, Apindia Kamy Gille, Curtis Hartley, Lewis White, Gary Mulligan (c), Elliot Sandy (Ollie Gee 82), Joe Curtis, Niall Towle, Stephen Diggin (James Tague 66), Jordan O'Brien (Jacob Holt 18). Subs Not Used: Kalvin Taylor, Nemanja Grubor (GK).