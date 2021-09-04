Halesowen 2 Ilkeston 1 - Report

Yeltz manager Paul Smith was happy with the result and hoping for another home tie in the next round. "We started well to control the first half and struck two well deserved goals against a strong outfit. Ilkeston then made changes and pulled a goal back but we then created further chances to finish the game off."

The tie provided excellent entertainment for the 1,000 spectators as the first and second placed sides in the league met in a competitive contest of neat football.

Jack Holmes and Kyle Finn played a neat interchange for Robbie Bunn to head over in the 4th minute for the Yeltz and Finn played a great 8th minute ball out to Chris Lait on the left, but his low shot was well saved by goalkeeper Ross Durrant. An 18th minute shot from Rob Evans was deflected away as the Yeltz forced three corners in close succession.

Ilkeston settled midway through the first half with James Carvell setting Patrick Webb free down the left only for home goalkeeper Dan Platt to make a fine save and Brett Lloyd cleared the remaining danger. Following a couple of corners, Ollie Brown-Hill's 20 yard effort was then collected low down by Platt.

WHITE smashed home a 32nd minute penalty into the top corner to give Halesowen the lead after White himself was tripped when turning in the penalty area by Rashaan Frances.

White then started and finished a move to double Halesowen's lead in the 36th minute. White took on three players down the left and played the ball into Finn who was just unable to round the goalkeeper Durrant but patiently laid the ball off for WHITE to stroke his low shot into the bottom corner.

Ilkeston made a triple substitution early in the second half and the formation change made a difference as the visitors pulled a 59th minute goal back when substitute Zak GOODSON converted a cross from the left with a low far-post header.

But the Yeltz gathered themselves to finish the game in control once more. Substitute Jamie Molyneux did well down the left and his cross was clipped just over the bar by White searching for his hat-trick after 66 minutes.

Stern Irvine blasted just wide for Ilkeston from 25 yards before Finn's 70th minute header was collected by visiting goalkeeper Durrant. Seconds later Durrant made an excellent save after Robbie Bunn surged forward to shoot and Molyneux went close twice in the dying moments as Halesowen finished the game well to progress into the next round.

Halesowen Town: Dan Platt; Rob Evans, Brett Lloyd, Josh Hawker, Paul McCone (c), Calum Flanagan, Jack Holmes (Joe Palmer 62), Robbie Bunn, Harry White, Kyle Finn, Chris Lait (Jamie Molyneux 62). Subs Not Used: Dan Brookes, Toby Scott, Josh Mussell, McKauley Manning, Dan Whitehouse.