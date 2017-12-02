Halesowen Town 3 Whitby Town 1 - Report

The Seasiders took an early 5th minute lead when Kyle Fryatt's header struck the underside of the bar but the same player tapped home the rebound.

After the disjointed start from the Yeltz, McAtee led the recovery and he went close in the 33rd minute when his 25 yard shot hit the base of goalkeeper Daniel Dixon's post, only to rebound into safety. But McAtee was soon on target with an equaliser with a deflected 36th minute shot from the edge of the penalty area. Man of the match McAtee went close again four minutes before the interval, but this time Dixon made a good save.

The Yeltz went ahead in the 61st minute when substitute Jack Kelly was set free down the left and his cross-shot pinged into the net. Yeltz striker Matthew Barnes-Homer almost capitalised on a short Whity back header from Luke Bythway just three minutes later.

A goal-bound shot from Whitby's Luke Bythway was blocked for a corner before McAtee made Halesowen's vital points safe by stroking into the bottom corner with a cool 81st minute finish. McAtee then burst through again but was denied his hat-trick as Dixon made a fine save.

In injury time home goalkeeper Dan Platt saved from Matthew Tymon and Whitby substitute Keiron Weledji flashed a header wide but the well beaten visitors were left without a win in twelve outings.

Halesowen Town: Platt; Ekongo, Morrison, McAtee (Woodhouse 90), Poscha, Charlton, Lawton, Bragoli (c), Barnes-Homer, Jones (Agbor 78), Lewis (Kelly 46). Subs Not Used: Goddard, Steele.

Whitby Town: Dixon; Martgin, McWilliams, May, Bythway, Gell, Monkhouse (c), Fryatt (Salkeld 83), Mondal (Weledji 77), Tymon, Risbrough (Hume 67). Subs Not Used: McGoldrick, Miller.

Referee: Richard Gardner Attendance: 225