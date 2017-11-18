Halesowen Town 1 Marine 1 - Report

And boss John Hill said there will be more to come from the former Coventry City midfielder.

“He is short of match fitness and we’ve worked him hard in training this week,” the Halesowen manager said. “But the one thing for sure is that Ivor will get fitter and stronger.

“It was probably a fair result overall but the game should have been dead and buried by half-time. We had three or four clear-cut chances and if you don’t take them then it comes back to haunt you. That’s what happened and we were lucky to get a draw in the end.”

Halesowen missed a string of first half chances with on loan pair John McAtee and Dan Udoh struggling in front of goal. Their best chance came on 38 minutes when McAtee’s shot was deflected into the path of Udoh and his effort brought a decent save from Martin Fearon in the Marine goal.

Visiting skipper Dany Mitchley twice went close late in the half only to be denied by keeper Dan Platt.

After an impressive opening 45 minutes, the Yeltz struggled after the break and fell behind on 69 minutes when James Murray sent a delightful chip over the head of the Halesowen keeper from the edge of the area.

The goal spurred Hill’s side on in search of an equaliser and it came six minutes from the end. Udoh saw his shot deflected past the post and it was from the resulting corner and Lawton crashed in his header to earn the Yeltz a point.

Teams

Halesowen: Platt, Ekongo, Morrison, Goddard (Jones 68), Poscha, Charlton, Lawton, Bragoli, Udoh, McAtee, Lewis (Blakemore 80). Subs (not used): Woodhouse, Steele, Agbor.

Marine: Fearon, Wylie, Short, Strickland, Hughes, Smart, Murray, Brewster, Mitchley, Bailey, DaSilva. Subs (not used): Edgar, Tongue, Lomax, Hassall, Baker