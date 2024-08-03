Chasetown had a promising start with a goal in the 7th minute as Lewi Burnside delivered in a cross and Luke Yates posted it nicely past OJM’S goalkeeper Tom Clapp making it 1-0 to Chasetown.

The scholars almost gained another goal in the 9th minute as Kieron Fenton hit a headed which was passed from Jack Langston. Although wasn’t enough as it was well claimed by the opposition corner. Despite this OJM still tried to retrieve their equaliser. Nonetheless it lead to a fingertip save from Curtis pond keeping them defeated.

In the 37th minute OJM’s number 5 Adam Keogh’s was sent off with a red card for handball leaving OJM with a ten man team.

On the edge of halftime, George Caters cross was bravely blocked for a corner that was shortly claimed by Tom Clapp leaving the first half score 1-0 to Chasetown.

Shortly after halftime OJM settled back into an equaliser through a run by Micheal Nelson which reclaimed their hope to qualify into the next round.

However, this was concisely lived after a Chasetown goal which was assisted by Luke Yates to George Cater who headed home from six yards.

This lead to OJM playing with 9 men into the last legs of the game as another red card was shown to Zazi ending Chasetown with a 2-1 victory into the next round.