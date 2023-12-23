Chasetown 0 Runcorn Linnets 1 - Report

The high flying visitors took the lead in the 37th minute with Lewis Doyle firing beyond Matt Sargeant when a defensive clearance fell to his feet.

Chasetown started the second half on the front foot and Danny Glover forced a save before Jack Langston saw the ball cleared away before he could fire goalwards.

Danny O’Callaghan then had a header blocked from a right wing Oli Hayward cross.

Midway through the second half, Sargeant kept the score at 1-0 with a full stretch save to palm over from Joe Lynch.

In the dying minutes, left back Jordan Evans drilled a shot wide of the upright.