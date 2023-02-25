Chasetown 1 Spalding 0 - Report

Chasetown took the lead with their first meaningful attack on 16th minute. Aaron Ashford chased down a through ball and hooked the ball goalwards. Jack Langston challenged the keeper Michael Duggan who clawed the ball away but only as far as Johno Atherton who adjusted quickly to volley home.

Just before the interval, the hosts thought they had earned a penalty for a foul on Ashford. The referee adjudged a free kick inches outside the box which Langston curled narrowly over the crossbar.

Ashford continued to be a thorn in the Spalding side, weaving in and out of defenders, forcing Duggan into a couple of low saves in front of his body.