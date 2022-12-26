Notification Settings

Yeltz share the spoils at Sutton

Chasetown FCPublished:

Halesowen Town might have been out of sight in the first half and beaten in the second in a Northern One Midlands game that neither side deserved to lose.

Yeltz flew out of the traps with McCauley Manning guiding into Richard Gregory, who nudged around keeper Jono Brown – only for Patrick Zito to clear his goal-bound effort off the line two minutes in.

Kieren Donnelly had a golden chance having been flicked in behind but Brown spread himself well and dashed across goal to push Manning’s rebound around his right post.

Sutton twice cleared off the line from scrambled corners that followed, while Ashley Sammons flashed a fraction wide a half-cleared corner five minutes before half-time.

Sutton landed the sucker punch within two minutes of the restart, Rhys Hilton driving in from the right and firing high across Dan Platt and into the top corner from the edge of the box.

Yeltz stuck to the task and levelled in the 58th minute, Josh Quaynor’s cross from the left cushioned towards goal from the far post by Sammons, with Kieren Donnelly making sure it went over the line rather than getting cleared.

Rob Evans saved a certain Sutton goal, sliding in from behind to tackle Sam Ellis who had rounded Platt and seemed destined to find an empty net and the free James Beresford cleared the bar from the corner that followed.

Donnelly’s unexpected snapshot from an acute angle whistled a fraction wide of the far post seconds before Cameron Collins drove over with the goal at his mercy at the other end and Sutton could have won it with a minute left only for Zito to plant a free header off target from Hilton’s free-kick.

Yeltz: Platt; Ezewele, Evans, Kelly, Tongue; Hayward, Quaynor (Cobourne, 62); Donnelly, Sammons, Manning; Gregory (Leachman-Whittingham, 70).

Unused subs: Turton, Redhead, Homer.

Chasetown FC
Non league

