It’s honours even on derby day

Chasetown draw

Chasetown had the better of the early exchanges with Jayden Campbell firing wide, Ryan Wynter nodding off target from Kris Taylor’s free-kick and Aaron Ashford testing keeper Sam Arnold.

Ashford would not be denied, though, handing the Scholars a richly-deserved lead in the 23rd minute by coolly lifting over the advancing Arnold.

Khalsa improved from there, albeit without creating a great deal prior to levelling five minutes before half-time, Miracle Okafor slotting home his 19th goal of the season from Remi Birch’s low cross.

Josh MacKenzie then cleared the bar from close range for the hosts before half-time and Ian Rowe’s men would go on to have the better of the second 45.

Chasetown’s Jordan Evans drew a save from Arnold, but Khalsa almost took the lead through a Wynter own goal, only for keeper Curtis Pond to get his colleague out of jail.

Okafor fired wide and Pond saved a James McGrady free-kick as the pressure built on Chasetown.