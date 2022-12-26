Notification Settings

It’s honours even on derby day

By Nick ElwellChasetown FCPublished:

The Northern One Midlands bragging rights were shared on derby day despite both sides going for a knockout blow right to the finish.

Chasetown draw

Chasetown had the better of the early exchanges with Jayden Campbell firing wide, Ryan Wynter nodding off target from Kris Taylor’s free-kick and Aaron Ashford testing keeper Sam Arnold.

Ashford would not be denied, though, handing the Scholars a richly-deserved lead in the 23rd minute by coolly lifting over the advancing Arnold.

Khalsa improved from there, albeit without creating a great deal prior to levelling five minutes before half-time, Miracle Okafor slotting home his 19th goal of the season from Remi Birch’s low cross.

Josh MacKenzie then cleared the bar from close range for the hosts before half-time and Ian Rowe’s men would go on to have the better of the second 45.

Chasetown’s Jordan Evans drew a save from Arnold, but Khalsa almost took the lead through a Wynter own goal, only for keeper Curtis Pond to get his colleague out of jail.

Okafor fired wide and Pond saved a James McGrady free-kick as the pressure built on Chasetown.

Late on, Chasetown’s Jack Langston tried his luck from 45 yards with Arnold off his line, his lofted shot dropping wide.

Chasetown FC
Non league
Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

