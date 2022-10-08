Notification Settings

FA Trophy: Bromsgrove Sporting 0 Chasetown 3 - Report

By Nathan Judah

Chasetown took the lead inside 7 minutes. Luke Yates cut inside the box and saw his shot cleared off the line, keeper Ollie Taylor then saved from Mitch Botfield and the third shot in quick succession was fired home by Oli Hayward.

Ollie Haywood scores (pic David Birt)
Yates almost made it two-nil but Taylor flicked his effort over the crossbar for a corner.

In the 36th minute, the visitors deservedly doubled their advantage. Yates played a precision pass through to Jack Langston who dinked it beyond Taylor.

Sporting were a whisker away from pulling one back when the ball was slid beyond Curtis Pond and cleared off the line by Tom Unwin.

Chasetown ended the first half on top and Joey Butlin and Langston both went close before the interval.

Five minutes after the break, Sporting missed a glaring opportunity. Substitute Zidan Sutherland was clean through on goal, keeper Pond slipped but the home number 17 put the ball wide of an open goal.

Mikey Taylor then forced Pond into a strong arm to divert the ball wide for a corner.

Just shy of the hour, Chasetown put the game to bed. Butlin slipped the ball through to Langston who volleyed past a flat footed Taylor.

The game petered out with neither side threatening to add to the afternoon goals.

Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

