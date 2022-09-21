Chasetown out to claim another scalp

Halesowen Town v Chasetown.

The Scholars, who dumped Telford out of the competition last Saturday, will head to Cambridgeshire on Saturday, October 1 looking to defeat another higher-ranked opponent.

St Ives currently sit fourth in the Southern League Central Premier, one division above Chasetown.

“They are a little bit of the unknown but I know a few managers in that league, so we’ll certainly get the lowdown on them,” said boss Mark Swann.

“At this stage any draw is going to be difficult and we will be underdogs again. But as I said ahead of last weekend, these are one-off games and anything can happen.”

Swann admitted his players, who first visit Boldmere St Michaels this Saturday in the FA Trophy, are brimming with confidence after their impressive victory at Telford.

Doubles for Joey Butlin and Jack Langston stunned their National League North hosts and Swann said: “It was one of those days where everything felt right.

“I always thought it was a decent tie for us. There was a bit of pressure on them because of how they have started the season and they’ve got a great ground, which should always add that little bit of inspiration. The pitch was like Wembley.

“They scored early but I always felt we were in the game. We’ve got a stronger squad than last season and whenever you’ve got players like Jack and Joey, you’ve got a chance.”

Kidderminster Harriers will also be on their travels after being draw away to Cheshunt of the National League South.