Chasetown tackle AFC Telford United in an FA Cup rematch

Halesowen Town v Chasetown. Chasetown manager Mark Swann

The Scholars currently compete in the eighth tier of English football, two leagues below the Bucks in National League North.

And boss Mark Swann is hoping to cause a second qualifying round upset at the New Bucks Head.

“It’s a great ground, great playing surface and one of the better grounds in their league,” he said. “It’s a great occasion so the lads will get very well energised from it.”

But he added: “We don’t want to play up to the occasion but to play as usual and not panic.”

The Scholars were edged out by Telford on penalties at the same stage of the competition two years ago, but Swann believes his side could cause an upset this time against a Bucks side struggling at the wrong end of the table.

He said: “It’s still very early days for them but at the end of the day it’s a one-off game and there’s 80-90 per cent of our lads who could play at a better standard too.”

Swann was manager of Chasetown for that tie in 2020, but Telford have had a change of boss since, with former Warrington Town chief Paul Carden taking over.

“It’s a completely different team now,” said Swann. “But we played against Carden’s Warrington side last season so we know they will be well organised and well drilled.”

Swann – whose side are aiming to reach the third qualifying round for the first time in seven years – said the Scholars have additional insight too: “One of our lads went to watch them at Gloucester to see how they play, and did a little on their style.”

He added: “They had another couple injuries, we’re wise on their shape, and know what’s the best for our shape offensively on the day.”

Meanwhile, Lichfield City have reached the second qualifying round for the first time and will host National League North outfit Boston United – a side three divisions above them in the pyramid.

Last season’s giant-killers Kidderminster Harriers play Tamworth at home as they look to embark on another FA Cup run, similar to the one that took them all he way to extra-time of a fourth-round tie against Premier League giants West Ham United last season.