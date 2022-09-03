FA Cup: Stone Old Alleynians 0-1 Chasetown

Chasetown had the lion’s share of the opening quarter in terms of possession but were unable to get a clear sight of goal.

Stone were denied a chance at goal with a last ditch Oli Hayward tackle that needed to be inch perfect to avoid conceding a spot kick.

Chasetown got closer and closer and Luke Yates’ deflected shot was tipped over by Oliver Hawkins.

Old Alleynians almost took a shock lead. A flick on fell to Sam Wilson who struck the crossbar and Jack Bowater’s rebound was saved.

Chase kept knocking at the door and when Yates’ shot was blocked, Botfield drilled it across the six yard box narrowly ahead of an unmarked Letford.

Man of the match Yates then drew a foul on the wide edge of the penalty area and Langston saw his kick saved by the legs of Hawkins.

Fifteen minutes from the end, the Scholars finally made the breakthrough as Edwards’ corner was headed home by Yates.