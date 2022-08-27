Chasetown 1 Corby Town 1 - Report

Alexander then saved from Jordan Evans and Mitch Botfield with O’Callaghan then hitting the crossbar with the rebound.

It was fully deserved when the hosts took the lead. Botfield curled an effort from well outside the box that dipped beyond Alexander and in-off the underside of the crossbar.

Evans then forced another save as Alexander kicked away at full stretch.

Corby had a little of the early second half play but the closest they came in the third quarter of the game was a Hilton Arthur shot dragged well wide.