Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Chasetown 1 Corby Town 1 - Report

By Nathan JudahChasetown FCPublished: Comments

Unbeaten Corby almost gifted Chasetown an early goal. Skipper Danny O’Callaghan chased down an underhit back pass but Jason Alexander saved well.

Alexander then saved from Jordan Evans and Mitch Botfield with O’Callaghan then hitting the crossbar with the rebound.

It was fully deserved when the hosts took the lead. Botfield curled an effort from well outside the box that dipped beyond Alexander and in-off the underside of the crossbar.

Evans then forced another save as Alexander kicked away at full stretch.

Corby had a little of the early second half play but the closest they came in the third quarter of the game was a Hilton Arthur shot dragged well wide.

Chasetown had a couple of half chances to seal the victory but the league leaders hit back on 85 when a long throw fell to Michael Jacklin who steered the ball home

Chasetown FC
Non league
Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News