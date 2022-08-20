Coleshill 1-2 Chasetown - Report

The Scholars made a positive start and deservedly took the lead when Liam Kirton got on the end of a right wing cross and confidently beat Paul Hathaway from 6 yards.

Kirton was a whisker away from making it 2-0 with a right footed effort that flew 6 inches wide of the keeper’s left hand post.

Zack Foster then saw an effort disallowed for a tight offside.

Against the run of play, a Scholars attack broke down and a cross to Kai Tonge saw the home number 7 slotted past Curtis Pond.

Kirton was close again, through one on one with keeper Hathaway and rattled the middle of the post.

Pond made a great save to deny Liam Molesworth as the hosts pushed to try and avoid a midweek replay.

Pond made two more saves as Coleshill looked more and more threatening.

In the final minute, Kirton thought he had netted a late winner, only to be denied by the Assistant’s flag