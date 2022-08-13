St Neots Town 1 Chasetown 1 - Report

The Scholars had the ball in the net on 20 minutes after an accomplished finish from Luke Yates, only to be ruled out by an earlier offside flag.

Liam Kirton then went a whisker away from the opener with a dipping 25 yarder that only narrowly missed the target.

Yates forced St Neots keeper Jamie Greygoose to make an instinctive save with his feet as the visitors looked more likely to break the deadlock.

Two minutes before the break, Zack Foster and Liam Kirton opened some space for Yates to whip in a cross and Danny O’Callaghan looped a header over Greygoose.

St Neots almost levelled but Oli Hayward blocked the ball six yards out.

On the hour, the hosts were reduced to ten men when Charlie Stallard was sent off for bringing down Jon Letford when he was clean through on goal.

The resultant free kick from Jack Edwards was blocked by the wall.

Yates rattled the post with two minutes remaining as Chasetown won on the road for the first time since.