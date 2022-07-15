Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Stafford Rangers begin 2022/23 with home comforts as Northern Premier League fixtures announced

By Jonny DruryChasetown FCPublished: Comments

Stafford Rangers will begin their 2022/23 Northern Premier League campaign at home to Bamber Bridge - as they looked to build on last season's eighth placed finish.

Boro, who have signed a number of new players through the summer, will welcome last season's sixth placed side for the August 13 opener, before heading to Atherton Colleries on August 16.

Other notable dates for the diary include August bank holiday weekend, when they welcome Belper Town, the wide who beat Chasetown to play off glory last season, on August 19.

On Boxing Day, Rangers host Nantwich Town - before heading to Belper on January 2 for the first game of the new year.

And the final day of the season will see Rangers face the tough test of South Shields, widely regarded as one of the hot favourites for the title.

In the Midlands Division, Chasetown, who suffered play off heartbreak last season, will start their campaign on the road at St Neots Town - before welcoming Sutton Coldfield Town on August 16.

They will have to wait until November 26 for their first derby, as they head to Halesowen for the first meeting between the two since they met in the play off semi final earlier this year.

Sporting Khalsa will make the short trip to the Scholars Ground on Boxing Day - with Chasetown heading to Halesowen for their New Years fixture, before hosting both Khalsa and Halesowen in the season run in.

Their campaign then ends with a long away trip to Cambridge City on April 22.

For Halesowen, they begin with home comforts as they welcome Coleshill Town. Other notable diary dates include a Boxing Day trip to Sutton Coldfield Town - with Khalsa travel to the Grove on January 2.

They then finished their campaign with the visit of Stamford.

And for Khalsa, who last season finished just outside the play offs, they begin at home to Shepshed Dynamo and finish with another home clash against Spalding United.

Chasetown FC
Non league
Halesowen Town FC
Stafford Rangers
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News