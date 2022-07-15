Stafford Rangers begin 2022/23 with home comforts as Northern Premier League fixtures announced

Boro, who have signed a number of new players through the summer, will welcome last season's sixth placed side for the August 13 opener, before heading to Atherton Colleries on August 16.

Other notable dates for the diary include August bank holiday weekend, when they welcome Belper Town, the wide who beat Chasetown to play off glory last season, on August 19.

On Boxing Day, Rangers host Nantwich Town - before heading to Belper on January 2 for the first game of the new year.

And the final day of the season will see Rangers face the tough test of South Shields, widely regarded as one of the hot favourites for the title.

In the Midlands Division, Chasetown, who suffered play off heartbreak last season, will start their campaign on the road at St Neots Town - before welcoming Sutton Coldfield Town on August 16.

They will have to wait until November 26 for their first derby, as they head to Halesowen for the first meeting between the two since they met in the play off semi final earlier this year.

Sporting Khalsa will make the short trip to the Scholars Ground on Boxing Day - with Chasetown heading to Halesowen for their New Years fixture, before hosting both Khalsa and Halesowen in the season run in.

Their campaign then ends with a long away trip to Cambridge City on April 22.

For Halesowen, they begin with home comforts as they welcome Coleshill Town. Other notable diary dates include a Boxing Day trip to Sutton Coldfield Town - with Khalsa travel to the Grove on January 2.

They then finished their campaign with the visit of Stamford.