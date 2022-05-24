Chasetown tie down ten players

Mark Swann's Scholars just missed out in Northern One Midlands as they lost the play-off final 1-0 to Belper Town.

They appear in a good position to go again, though, with several key members of the squad having penned fresh terms.

Top scorer Jack Langston, skipper Danny O'Callaghan and goalkeeper Curtis Pond are sticking around.

Ryan Wynter – the players' player of the season – is also staying at the Scholars Ground along with Joey Butlin, Alex Melbourne and Oli Hayward.

Luke McGinnell, Mitch Botfield and Ben Lund complete the 10 players to have signed deals for the 2022/23 campaign.

Elsewhere, Stourbridge have announced Lee Vaughan has agreed a new contract.

The experienced full-back played 40 times for the Glassboys last season.

Halesowen Town have had strikers Simeon Cobourne and Richard Gregory commit their futures to the club.