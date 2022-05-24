Notification Settings

Chasetown tie down ten players

By Joe Edwards

Chasetown will hope to push for promotion again next season after tying down 10 of last term's play-off finalists.

Mark Swann's Scholars just missed out in Northern One Midlands as they lost the play-off final 1-0 to Belper Town.

They appear in a good position to go again, though, with several key members of the squad having penned fresh terms.

Top scorer Jack Langston, skipper Danny O'Callaghan and goalkeeper Curtis Pond are sticking around.

Ryan Wynter – the players' player of the season – is also staying at the Scholars Ground along with Joey Butlin, Alex Melbourne and Oli Hayward.

Luke McGinnell, Mitch Botfield and Ben Lund complete the 10 players to have signed deals for the 2022/23 campaign.

Elsewhere, Stourbridge have announced Lee Vaughan has agreed a new contract.

The experienced full-back played 40 times for the Glassboys last season.

Halesowen Town have had strikers Simeon Cobourne and Richard Gregory commit their futures to the club.

Cobourne scored 11 goals last term for the Yeltz – who lost to Chasetown in the play-off semi-finals – while Gregory got 20.









