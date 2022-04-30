Notification Settings

Chasetown assistant boss Jamie Hawkins on play off final loss: 'They gave everything'

By Jonny Drury

Chasetown Assistant Manager Jamie Hawkins insisted the Scholars gave everything and have given the town an 'identity' again after they lost to Belper in the Northern Midlands play off final.

Picture by Jim Wall

In front of a record crowd of 2,500, they came up short as they went down 1-0 to Belper.

At full time, Hawkins said the despite the result, the players had given the community an identity again.

He said at full-time: “We weren’t at our best today and we’re naturally disappointed. The lads gave us everything they had and put a shift in. We had a bit of luck in the week at Halesowen but didn’t get the luck we needed (with the shot that may have been over the line).

“But we have reminded the lads what we have achieved this season. The town, the community and the club have an identity again – our highest ever attendance today, the highest average attendance over the season (of 600).

“All credit to Belper. They defended well and when they got the goal made it hard to break them down.

“But, this is the start of our journey again as Chasetown FC.”

Belper assistant Mick Norbury added: “When we were beaten by Carlton and had a few injuries, we thought that maybe we weren’t going to get into the play-offs.

“We knew we were underdogs here today having lost to Chasetown twice this season, just as we were underdogs at Stamford.

“I think the other teams hoped they would draw us in the play-offs, so we had something to prove.

“The lads run through brick walls for us and we have that never say die attitude to get us to the victory today.

“We were written off, but these boys don’t know how to be beaten.”

