Chasetown vs Belper - Match preview

Chasetown score

The teams meet in the Northern One Midlands play-off final with the Scholars still catching their breath from their thrilling win over Halesowen on Tuesday.

A controversial, last-minute, penalty – scored by the remarkably composed Jack Langston – saw Mark Swann’s side progress at the expense of their rivals.

Now, though, they have to go again with Belper visiting the Scholars Ground tomorrow.

Victory for Swann’s men will see them return to the third tier of non-league after 10 years away.

And the boss says his players are going to give everything they have to get over the line.

“It has been an unbelievable few days,” Swann said.

“The victory over Halesowen was incredible. We really, really, had to dig in at times.

“But we showed so much character and Jack scoring that penalty, there is no other bloke you’d want to take it.

“The bar for that game was high but now it’s been raised four levels higher and we have to go again.

“But we are going to give it a real go.

“We have to be careful. We have to be controlled. The players need to be confident, not nervous.

“But we have got a group of players that work hard in every single game.

“Their application is never in question.

“And we have got goalscorers in the team and quality on the ball.

“We will need that bit of luck. You always need that bit of luck on the day.

“But we are going to give it everything we have got.”

Chasetown will be without a few long-term absentees for tomorrow’s game.

Kris Taylor, Liam Kirton, Aaron Ashford and Johno Atherton are all likely to miss out while Ben Lund is also a doubt but could make it.

Swann, though, says his team are ready to go toe-to-toe with a physical Belper side.

“We’re a bit light on numbers but everyone has got injuries at this time of the season,” the boss added.

“We won’t be using that as an excuse. We’re ready to go. The lads had a few pints with our sponsors on Tuesday night to celebrate.

“But after that it’s been a case of resting up so they are ready.

“Belper are a good side. They are very strong, very physical and very direct.

“They play off the front man and get runners off him.

“It’s going to be a tough game that’s draining on the legs.

“But that’s what every game has been like this season and we’re ready for it.”