Chasetown boss Mark Swann couldn't watch dramatic play-off penalty

Jack Langston's spot kick (Stuart Leggett)

Jack Langston's spot-kick in the fourth minute of stoppage time saw the Scholars edge past Halesowen Town 1-0 in Tuesday night's Northern League Midland Division play-off semi-final.

They will now host Belper in Saturday's final for the prize of promotion to step three of the non-league pyramid.

Langston's nerveless penalty in front of a 2,573-strong crowd at the Grove was the defining moment of Chasetown's season so far - but one their manager didn't see.

Swann explained: "I don't watch penalties and I don't know why. It's probably because I was no good at them myself and always missed them.

"I didn't watch it. Langy's hit rate is about 100 per cent since I have been here so you always expect him to score. It was unbelievable when I heard the cheer."

Swann claimed he also didn't see controversial incident which saw Chasetown awarded the spot-kick just when the tie looked destined for extra-time.

Halesowen skipper Paul McCone was adjudged to have fouled visiting full-back Josh Mansell off the ball but Swann said: "I didn't see it as I was following the ball. The first I knew was when my assistant said the referee had given a penalty.

"It was an unbelievable way to go through. I thought they (Halesowen) were by far the better side in the second half. They proper came at us and we were holding on to be fair.

"But I thought as a team we were so resilient. I said to the lads you only get out what you put in and they put a right shift in.

"Sometimes as a team you have to be really strong and together and I thought the lads were brilliant."

Belper booked their place in the final with a shock 2-1 win at Stamford and Swann continued: "Belper are a very good side with some very good players. They are very direct and physical. It's not the easy draw because they have just beaten Stamford. We have to concentrate again and give it our best shot back at home.

"Play-offs aren't won by playing well in one game. We are halfway there and have to make sure we see it through now."

While Swann and his players prepare for the final, Halesowen boss Paul Smith and his team are reflecting on another season which has ended in disappointment.

Smith described himself as "absolutely devastated" and spent 20 minutes sat alone in the home dugout after the completing his media duties. The Yeltz must now face up to a fourth season in step four of the non-league pyramid.

Smith said: "A complete moment of madness has cost us the game. We were much the better side in the second half and created the better chances.

"A moment of madness, some red mist has cost us very deep into the game. It can be a cruel game.