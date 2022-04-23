Notification Settings

Spalding United 1 Chasetown 0 - Report

Tensions were high, with eyes on Wisbech, Stamford and Daventry as Chasetown looked to either win the league, clinch a home play off or end with an away play off.

An early Oli Hayward chance went just wide of the post and then skipper Danny O’Callaghan headed inches over the bar.

With news that they had temporarily dropped to third, Chasetown almost took the lead with a Harry Cunningham volley well saved by Michael Duggan.

Chasetown went briefly back into second as Jordan Evans fired a shot 6 inches over the bar, with the Scholars ending the first hakf in fourth as results were going against Chasetown at the interval.

Spalding took the lead against the run of play when Dylan Edge fired past Curtis Pond to wreck Chasetown’s hopes of a home play off tie.

With Halesowen and Stamford winning, only a victory could restore Chasetown into the top 3 and substitute Kyle Perry volleyed over the crossbar.

Chasetown now travel to Halesowen on Tuesday 26th.

