Title-chasers Halesowen and Chasetown in need of favours to boost hopes

The duo trail Ilkeston Town by three points with three games remaining, and both have an inferior goal difference.

So while the Scholars and the Yeltz will be hoping to triumph at Wisbech Town (3pm) and Belper Town (1pm), respectively, they will be just as interested in Ilkeston’s trip to Bedworth United.

Elsewhere in the division, Sporting Khalsa are at home to Loughborough Dynamo (12..30pm).

Stafford Rangers host Basford United in the Northern Premier (1pm), while the Southern Central Premier fixtures (all 3pm) see Rushall Olympic host Royston Town, Stourbridge take on Peterborough Sports and Hednesford Town visit Biggleswade Town.

Victory for Rushall would confirm their place in the end-of-season promotion play-offs.

In the Midland League Premier Division, fourth-placed AFC Wulfrunians travel to second-placed Boldmere St Michaels, who could still catch long-time leaders Hanley Town.

Meanwhile, sixth-placed Lye Town take on third-placed Lichfield City.

At the other end of the table, Bewdley Town need victory over Walsall Wood to give their hopes of surviving relegation a boost. They could be relegated on Easter Monday if results don’t go their way.

Mid-table Stourport Swifts host relegation-threatened Haughmond, who would leap out of the drop zone at the expense of Wolverhampton Casuals if they win. Casuals do not have a game tomorrow.

Elsewhere, Stone Old Alleynians visit Racing Club Warwick for a 1pm kick-off.

With the Midland One play-off qualifiers set, attention turns to the bottom end of the table.

Cradley Town have slid into trouble and host a relegation six-pointer against AFC Bridgnorth tomorrow.

A Bridgnorth win by three goals would see Cradley sink into the bottom three, having played a game more than their relegation rivals.

Khalsa Football Federation will be looking to move clear of those two sides below them when they visit Chelmsley Town.