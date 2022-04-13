Chasetown out but Khalsa win after penalties

Rushall opened the score on 30 minutes as Richard Batchelor met a cross and headed into the Chasetown goal.

After the half time break Batchelor struck again hitting a long range shot home. And just two minutes later Riccardo Calder scored from a cross to make it three.

Rushall then went four up thanks to a Sam Whittall strike on 76 minutes.

But in the other semi-final Sporting Khalsa beat Boldmere St Michaels after the tie went to penalties.

The teams were tied on 2-2 at full time but the shootout saw Sporting Khalsa come out on top to grab a place in the final.

Meanwhile in the Southern Central Premier league Lowestoft Town beat Stourbridge 2-0.

Lowestoft opening the scoring just before half-time after Stourbridge had been on the back foot for most of the half.