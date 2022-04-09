Chasetown 1 Sutton Coldfield Town 0 - Report

The Scholars deservedly took the lead in the 27th minute when Ben Lund fired a low effort passed Jonathan Brown.
Skipper Danny O’Callaghan almost added a second with a shot from outside the box that deflected inches over the crossbar.
Chasetown kept knocking on the door and Joey Butlin had a goalbound shot blocked bravely by Luke Redfern.
Jordan Evans, O’Callaghan and then Langston combined with the latter’s right footer coming back off the post.
Brown then saved full length a deflected Langston drive as the hosts looked to wrap up the points.
Chase kept on the front foot throughout the second period. Butlin forced a save from Brown and then Dilano Reid almost broke the crossbar with a thundering left footer from inside the box.