Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Chasetown 1 Sutton Coldfield Town 0 - Report

By Nathan JudahChasetown FCPublished: Comments

Chasetown started brightly and an early Jack Langston shot flashed just wide of the post.

Chasetown 1 Sutton Coldfield Town 0 - Report

The Scholars deservedly took the lead in the 27th minute when Ben Lund fired a low effort passed Jonathan Brown.

Skipper Danny O’Callaghan almost added a second with a shot from outside the box that deflected inches over the crossbar.

Chasetown kept knocking on the door and Joey Butlin had a goalbound shot blocked bravely by Luke Redfern.

Jordan Evans, O’Callaghan and then Langston combined with the latter’s right footer coming back off the post.

Brown then saved full length a deflected Langston drive as the hosts looked to wrap up the points.

Chase kept on the front foot throughout the second period. Butlin forced a save from Brown and then Dilano Reid almost broke the crossbar with a thundering left footer from inside the box.

Chasetown FC
Non league
Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News