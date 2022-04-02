Carlton Town 2 Chasetown 0

Ben Lund and Liam Kirton fired over several crosses that kept the hosts on the back foot with Danny O’Callaghan heading straight at Shaun Rowley.

The Scholars then went even closer when Joey Butlin saw his effort clawed off the line by Rowley.

Carlton were vastly improved after the interval and the Scholars were restricted to long range efforts.

Eventually, the hosts broke the deadlock in the 81st minute and it was a former Chasetown player Aaron Opoku who stole in at the far post to slide the ball past Curtis Pond.