Title chasers Chasetown and Halesowen go head to head in derby clash

Football Stock

The rivals are currently locked on 69 points at the top of the league where they are joined by Ilkeston Town in a three-way tie.

In the same division, eighth-placed Sporting Khalsa host Loughborough Dynamo.

In National League North, Kidderminster Harriers host Brackley tomorrow knowing they must win if they are to realistically remain in the race for automatic promotion.

The Saints head to Aggborough sitting second in the National League North table.

Harriers are just one place below them. But a run that has seen them lose three of their last four games means they are now 10 points behind their promotion rivals.

And manager Russ Penn will know a win is vital if they are to have a realistic chance of finishing above the Northamptonshire-based side at the end of the season.

In the Southern Central Premier, Rushall Olympic will also be looking to get back on track when they travel to take on Hitchin Town.

Liam McDonald’s side sit third in the table and have a 12-point cushion over the teams looking to gatecrash the play-offs.

But they have lost their last three games – with their latest defeat seeing them beaten 3-0 at Leiston.

“We’re working hard as a group to make sure that we get back into form,” McDonald said.

“I believe in the lads. We’ve got a fantastic squad and I keep telling them how good they’ve been this season and that they continue to do the club and themselves proud.

“We’ll go there with confidence and prepared to roll our sleeves up and battle for everything.”

Elsewhere in the division, Hednesford travel to take on Banbury while Stourbridge host Barwell.