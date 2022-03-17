Chasetown bolster squad with Josh Mansell as Stourbridge also make signing

Josh Mansell..

The Scholars are locked in a three-way tie at the summit with Ilkeston Town and Halesowen Town ahead of their trip to the Yeltz on Saturday.

Upon Mansell’s departure, Alvechurch tweeted: “We would like to thank Josh for his efforts while at the club and wish him well for the future. Top lad and excellent player.”

Meanwhile, Stourbridge have begun planning for next season by securing the services of Gibraltar international striker Reece Styche for the 2022/23 campaign.

The Glassboys posted on Twitter: “We are delighted to announce that personal terms have been agreed between the club and Reece Styche. He will remain a Stourbridge player until the end of next season.

“Reece is a valued member of our current squad and we are delighted that he as committed to us for 2022/23 season.”