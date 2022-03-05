Chasetown 0-4 Stamford - Report

The Scholars entered a critical month with games against 5th, 1st and 2nd in the league and started brightly with an early Jack Langston effort flying over the bar.

Stamford took the lead in the 26th minute when league joint leading scorer Jonathan Margetts capitalised on some defensive hesitancy to fire beyond Curtis Pond.

The Lincolnshire side had two opportunities after the break. Both fell to Jack Duffy. On 50mins he dragged a good chance wide of the post then on 65mins Stamford broke quickly and Pond saved a Duffy effort low to his right.

It was no surprise when the Daniels added their second. The home defence failed to deal with a quick attack and Cosmos Matwasa netted to extend the lead.

In front of a bumper 587 crowd, Chasetown hardly threatened the visiting keeper Daniel Haystead.

A calamitous third goal killed the game ten minutes from the end. Pond was out of his goal and despite a couple of goal line clearances from Ryan Wynter, substitute Jon Challinor fired through a crowd of players.