Soham Town Rangers 1-2 Chasetown

By Jonny DruryChasetown FCPublished:

Chasetown picked up an impressive 2-1 win away at Soham Town Rangers.

The visitors made a dream start with a goal after just two minutes. Skipper Danny O’Callaghan chanced his arm from 30 yards which struck the underside of the crossbar and over Finlay Iron’s line.

Three minutes later, Liam Kirton smashed home a second from a tight angle following a Johno Atherton pass.

Atherton then put a shot just wide as the visitors made a dream start.

A minute before half time, the hosts pulled one back when Chasetown failed to clear and Ollie Ward fired home.

Soham had two great chances to force aj equaliser but the Scholars almost extended their lead when a snap shot from Kirton was kicked off the line by Iron as promotion chasing Chasetown picked up a vital three points.

