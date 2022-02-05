Lougborough Dynamo 0-2 Chasetown

Chasetown started on the front foot and Jack Langston rattled the post early on with a deflected effort.

Langston reached the magical 100 goal mark for the Scholars with a rasping long range effort that flew past goalkeeper Rueben Rabstein who was a replacement before kick off for injured number one Jason Alexander.

Kyle Jardine missed a great chance at the start of the second half for Dynamo but was blocked from close range.

Langston almost added a second when Rabstein saved from Danny O’Callaghan but the rebound was fired over the bar.

Rabstein then denied a one on one with Johno Atherton as the visitors tried to wrap up the points.