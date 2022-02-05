Lougborough Dynamo 0-2 Chasetown

Chasetown started on the front foot and Jack Langston rattled the post early on with a deflected effort.
Langston reached the magical 100 goal mark for the Scholars with a rasping long range effort that flew past goalkeeper Rueben Rabstein who was a replacement before kick off for injured number one Jason Alexander.
Kyle Jardine missed a great chance at the start of the second half for Dynamo but was blocked from close range.
Langston almost added a second when Rabstein saved from Danny O’Callaghan but the rebound was fired over the bar.
Rabstein then denied a one on one with Johno Atherton as the visitors tried to wrap up the points.
Jordan Evans almost added a second with a left footed corner that almost nestled in the bottom of the net, but then turned provider in the 74th minute as Chase made jt 2-0 as his cross was headed home by Joey Butlin.