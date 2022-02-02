Lee Evans - Picture: KHFC/Luke Thompson

As a goalkeeper, Lee Evans got to live the dream in 2008 when he was part of a Chasetown side which reached the third-round of the FA Cup, before losing to Cardiff City.

Now he’s a goalkeeping coach with Kidderminster Harriers and, having watched the non-league side see off Championship Reading, he’s relishing a fourth-round clash at home to West Ham United on Saturday, February 5.

“It has been an absolute whirlwind, such an emotional ride,” said Evans, previously a goalkeeper coach with Tamworth.“It’s been incredible.

“As a player, I was involved in a cup run with Chasetown, where we saw off Port Vale. Having that happen once to me in my playing career was special enough so you don’t expect it to happen again.

“It’s been amazing to be a part of this with the lads and I have been loving the ride really.

“As a coach, of course, it’s different but they both feel brilliant in a different way. You get some of the same emotions as a coach that you got as a player, although not all of them.

"I can prepare and get our keeper, Luke Simpson ready, in the best possible way. But then it’s totally out of my control when he’s out there on the pitch. I try and catch every ball with him!

“Once the game starts, I can’t affect it as I would have done as a player but you definitely still get some emotions and that’s why I’m still in the game and loving it.”

Having seen off Reading in the previous round, Harriers will be dreaming of another upset, on an even greater scale as they face a Hammers side currently fifth in the Premier League.

But Evans said: “We will just relish it as much as we can. We will do our homework and know as much as we can about the opposition and what they will throw at us and we will try to replicate that in training.

“I love that side of it. The management here are great, really hands on, methodical in their approach. Every detail matters.

“So we will be ready but it will be bizarre. We will be out on the pitch warming up – normally the keepers are out first – and we’ll see the likes of Michail Anontio and Declan Rice running out.

“David Moyes has done a brilliant job there and he’s someone who clearly has the utmost respect for the FA Cup. I’m sure they would like to go as far as they can and even, potentially, win the trophy, so we are anticipating a fantastic game.