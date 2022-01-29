Chasetown 3 Corby Town 2 - Report

The plans from Bishop's Castle Town FC have been approved

Chasetown had a great chance to take the lead after the restart in play. Jack Langston and Joey Butlin teed up Liam Kirton whose effort was cleared off the line.

The home side took the lead in bizarre circumstances. Steelman Number 5 Lewis White looped a header over his own goalkeeper Ben Heath.

Ryan Wynter then became the second number 5 in a minute to score as he headed past Heath from 6 yards.

Corby were fastest out of the blocks after the interval and reduced the arrears when Joe Curtis volleyed past Curtis Pond.

Midway through the half, Johno Atherton was sent tumbling and Langston converted the penalty kick.

Corby reduced the deficit again in the 86th minute when Elliott Sandy lobbed Pond.