Chasetown 3 Corby Town 2 - Report

By Nathan Judah

The game started in bizarre circumstances with the referee insisting Chasetown changed into their red away kit, as Corby arrived in an all purple strip that clashed with The Scholars blue.

Chasetown had a great chance to take the lead after the restart in play. Jack Langston and Joey Butlin teed up Liam Kirton whose effort was cleared off the line.

The home side took the lead in bizarre circumstances. Steelman Number 5 Lewis White looped a header over his own goalkeeper Ben Heath.

Ryan Wynter then became the second number 5 in a minute to score as he headed past Heath from 6 yards.

Corby were fastest out of the blocks after the interval and reduced the arrears when Joe Curtis volleyed past Curtis Pond.

Midway through the half, Johno Atherton was sent tumbling and Langston converted the penalty kick.

Corby reduced the deficit again in the 86th minute when Elliott Sandy lobbed Pond.

Pond then kept out Peter Abimbolo late on to preserve the three points.

Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

