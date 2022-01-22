Histon 0-1 Chasetown

Football Stock

The Scholars started on the front foot and with only a minute gone, Joey Butlin put a chance wide of the post.

In the 12th minute, Butlin made amends beating a tight offside trap and firing above the advancing Sam Roach.

Histon started to come into the game and restricted the visitors.

Chasetown upped the ante again and Johno Atherton and Jordan Evans combined with the latter rattling the Histon post from 6 yards.

The hosts had two ambitious handball appeals turned down as they pushed for an equaliser.