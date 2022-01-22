Notification Settings

Histon 0-1 Chasetown

By Jonny Drury

Chasetown picked up all three points from a scrappy affair in Cambridgeshire.

The Scholars started on the front foot and with only a minute gone, Joey Butlin put a chance wide of the post.

In the 12th minute, Butlin made amends beating a tight offside trap and firing above the advancing Sam Roach.

Histon started to come into the game and restricted the visitors.

Chasetown upped the ante again and Johno Atherton and Jordan Evans combined with the latter rattling the Histon post from 6 yards.

The hosts had two ambitious handball appeals turned down as they pushed for an equaliser.

Substitute Nehemia Zazi had a gilt edged chance in the final minutes to wrap up the points as he beat the offside trap but Roach pounced on a heavy first touch.

