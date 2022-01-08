Notification Settings

Yaxley 1 Chasetown 4 - Report

By Nathan Judah

The Scholars deservedly took the lead midway through the first half. Johno Atherton slotted home from a tight angle following a ball over the defensive line by Joey Butlin.

On 25 minutes, Butlin made it 2-0 when he headed home a near post corner from Oli Hayward.

The visitors almost added a third before the break. First, Hayward's free kick was palmed away by keeper William Larkin, who then saved a looping effort from Luke McGinnell.

Five minutes after the interval, Butlin rattled the crossbar from just outside the Cuckoos’ penalty area.

The one-way traffic continued as Larkin saved low to his left from another Butlin effort.

On 72, finally Chasetown added the killer third goal. Atherton and Zack Foster combined on the left and leading scorer Jack Langston read the bounce and fired past Larkin.

Yaxley responded with an almost immediate consolation goal as Thomas Waumsley headed home at the far post.

Langston restored the 3 goal lead in the final minute with a right footer inside the penalty area.

Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

