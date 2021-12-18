Chasetown 5 Daventry 0 - Report

Football Stock

Langston added his second on 22 minutes from the wide edge of the penalty area chipping Martin and the ball nestling in off the post.

It took a further two minutes for Langston to complete his hat trick with another shot in off the upright.

The goal glut continued in the 71st minute when Joey Butlin added his 16th goal of the season with a downward header following a right wing cross out of the fog from Liam Kirton.