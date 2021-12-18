Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Chasetown 5 Daventry 0 - Report

By Nathan JudahChasetown FCPublished:

Chasetown took the lead after 10 minutes when a Jack Langston right footer zipped along the surface past James Martin.

Football Stock
Football Stock

Langston added his second on 22 minutes from the wide edge of the penalty area chipping Martin and the ball nestling in off the post.

It took a further two minutes for Langston to complete his hat trick with another shot in off the upright.

The goal glut continued in the 71st minute when Joey Butlin added his 16th goal of the season with a downward header following a right wing cross out of the fog from Liam Kirton.

Jack Langston added his 4th and the Scholars fifth with a chip over the keeper, taking his season tally to 19 and career for Chase to 94.

Chasetown FC
Non league
Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News