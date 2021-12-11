Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Belper 0 Chasetown 2 - Report

By Nathan JudahChasetown FCPublished:

A classic top of the table battle saw the hosts with the first clear chance. Right back Josh Woodcock saw his header saved by Curtis Pond and Woodcock put the rebound wide with a diving header.

The plans from Bishop's Castle Town FC have been approved
The plans from Bishop's Castle Town FC have been approved

Belper had the best of the opening 20 minutes but Chasetown gradually settled into the game and began to put some pressure on the hosts.

The Scholars won a dangerous free kick right on the edge of the area at the start of the second half but Joey Butlin failed to take advantage.

Chasetown took the lead in the 66th minute when a defensive mix up saw Riece Bartram prod the ball past his own keeper Ollie Battersby and Butlin got to the ball first to prod the ball over the line before Bartram could recover.

The visitors deservedly added a second when Liam Kirton drilled a low shot into the opposite corner inside the final minute of regulation time.

Chasetown FC
Non league
Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News