Belper 0 Chasetown 2 - Report

The plans from Bishop's Castle Town FC have been approved

Belper had the best of the opening 20 minutes but Chasetown gradually settled into the game and began to put some pressure on the hosts.

The Scholars won a dangerous free kick right on the edge of the area at the start of the second half but Joey Butlin failed to take advantage.

Chasetown took the lead in the 66th minute when a defensive mix up saw Riece Bartram prod the ball past his own keeper Ollie Battersby and Butlin got to the ball first to prod the ball over the line before Bartram could recover.