Chasetown 2 Spalding United 2 - Report

Eventually, the game saw it’s first clear shot on target with Richard Stainsby providing the acrobatics to deny Dilano Reid from the edge of the penalty area.

Chasetown looked the more likely to break the deadlock and a Joey Butlin downward header was easily gathered by Stainsby.

With their first seriously attack, Spalding broke quickly and a cutback to Scott Floyd was side footed beyond Curtis Pond.

The Scholars were level after 74 minutes. The referee adjudged a high boot by a Tulips defender and Jack Langston converted from the penalty spot.

Three minutes later, Chasetown were ahead. Stainsby couldn’t hold onto a shot and substitute Nehemia Zazi was on hand to fire home the rebound from a tight angle.