Chasetown 2 Spalding United 2 - Report

Chasetown FC

This encounter took a long time to get going other than a succession of free kicks for the home side outside the visitors penalty area.

Eventually, the game saw it’s first clear shot on target with Richard Stainsby providing the acrobatics to deny Dilano Reid from the edge of the penalty area.

Chasetown looked the more likely to break the deadlock and a Joey Butlin downward header was easily gathered by Stainsby.

With their first seriously attack, Spalding broke quickly and a cutback to Scott Floyd was side footed beyond Curtis Pond.

The Scholars were level after 74 minutes. The referee adjudged a high boot by a Tulips defender and Jack Langston converted from the penalty spot.

Three minutes later, Chasetown were ahead. Stainsby couldn’t hold onto a shot and substitute Nehemia Zazi was on hand to fire home the rebound from a tight angle.

Spalding levelled in the first minute of injury time when Pond was unable to keep out a Ryan Flitton header.

